Umberto Gaudino: giunge al capolinea la sua storia con Louise Heise. Ad annunciarlo è il ballerino su Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Dear friends ❤ We have something important to share and we hope within this message to be an inspiration and a role model to couples like us who meet very early in their lifes! We have lovingly chosen to seperate as a romantic couple. Before meeting each other at the age of only 15 and 17 we were already infatuated by each others presence. By the time our paths crossed 13,5 years ago we fell madly in love with each other and we fell even more deeply in love again as adults 3 years ago. We had the most beautiful and magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets between us, we know everything about each other in good and bad, and we accept it without unfriendliness, or any negative feelings between us. We are just two best-friends realizing that it is time to take some space to fulfill our dreams and live the most joyous and fulfilling life as possible. We are still best friends, business partners and occasionally dance partners ❤ With this we would like to encourage people to listen to theirs hearts, their own happiness and love beyond time, space and change ❤ When there is deep respect and love for one another break ups doesn’t have to be unfriendly, filled with hate, regret or disapproval. Sending lots of love to everyone Louise & Umberto ❤