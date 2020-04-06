Coronavirus: ecco le migliori opere di street art realizzate prima della quarantena

View this post on Instagram

In these challenging times, I hope this piece can be a positive contribution and spread some joy. Be safe and take care of one another 😷💛😷 Title: Lovers // March 10, 2020 // Bryne, Norway // Pøbel . . . . . #Pøbel #Pobel #Corona #maskcara #Bryne #Contemporaryart #coronalovers #convid19 #coronaart #coronastreetart #koronakunst #Takecare #Besafe #Davidattenborough #love #coronatime #socialdistancing #willyoubemyquarantine #urbanart #coronavirus #unity #covidart #covid #artkeepsgoing #optimism #optimismo #kjærlighet #resilience #tavarepåhverandre ✊