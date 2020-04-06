Coronavirus: ecco le migliori opere di street art realizzate prima della quarantena

L’arte non si ferma e non si distrugge; infatti prima che il mondo fosse confinato alla quarantena numerosi artisti hanno espresso le loro emozioni con delle opere di street art davvero significative. Tema principale delle loro raffigurazioni ovviamente il fenomeno del Coronavirus che ci ha, negli ultimi tempi, costretti a casa.
Abbiamo selezionato per voi le 5 OPERE DI STREET ART più significative provenienti da tutto il mondo.
ITALIA
Partiamo dall’Italia e più precisamente da Pompei con un’opera di street art che ritrae la famosissima famiglia de I Simpson sul divano, con le mascherine. Al lato la scritta che ormai è diventata la frase più comune nel nostro lessico degli ultimi tempi: “Stay Home” (restate a casa).
NORVEGIA
Dalla Norvegia un murales d’amore ai tempi del coronavirus: “In questi momenti difficili, spero che quest’opera possa essere un contributo positivo e spread some joy. Restate al sicuro e prendetevi cura gli uni degli altri”.
In these challenging times, I hope this piece can be a positive contribution and spread some joy. Be safe and take care of one another. Title: Lovers // March 10, 2020 // Bryne, Norway // Pøbel
SENEGAL
Ci spostiamo in Africa, più precisamente a Dakar, con un progetto di street art degli studenti dell’università. “Siamo usciti solo per necessità, per sensibilizzare! Questa situazione è reale e bisogna restare a casa per salvare altre vite”.
We went out just for necessity, just to sensibilize! This shit is real so stay at home to stop it and save more lifez! Deglouleen tektal yi, tokk sene keur yi! Li bene dirr la rek lep djall ak jamm kunek dellu či li nga newonn či jamm, TOKLEEN SEEN Keur Yi! PARTAGEONS LES ATTITUDES INDIVIDUELLES ET COLLECTIVES, PAS LE VIRUS. A project of University of Dakar in collabo with @freemind_rbs @akonga_rbs and @ob_dieme ( RBS fam) feat @madzootrk.
IRAN
Ci spostiamo in Iran a Tehran con un’opera di street art in onore dei medici che ogni giorno danno la vita per salvare altre vite. “Non dovremmo avere paura. Loro sacrificano le loro vite quindi l’unica cosa che possiamo fare è cercare di restare a casa”.
و #نترسیم از مرگ مرگ پایان کبوتر نیست مرگ وارونه یک زنجره نیست مرگ در ذهن اقاقی جاری است مرگ در آب و هوای خوش اندیشه نشیمن دارد مرگ در ذات شب دهکده از صبح سخن میگوید مرگ با خوشه انگور میآید به دهان مرگ در حنجره سرخِ گلو میخواند مرگ مسئول قشنگی پر شاپرک است مرگ گاهی ریحان میچیند مرگ گاهي ودكا مي نوشد گاه در سایه نشسته است به ما مینگرد و همه میدانیم ریههای لذت، پر اکسیژن مرگ است. #سهراب سپهری . #xamoosh #coronavirus #Dontbeafraid
STATI UNITI – LOS ANGELES
Dalla famosissima Venice Beach ecco un’opera di street art romantica e floreale di un’artista e tatuatrice statunitense.
“Ho fatto il murales giorni fa. Ora sono a casa come tutti! Siamo tutti sulla stessa barca. E’ ora di guardarci dentro, di fare qualcosa per il nostro pianeta e per le nostre esistenze. Restate a casa, vi prometto che tornerò a Vence quando tutto sarà finito, a disegnare ancora. Quindi appuntamento lì quando tutto finirà, ma per ora restiamo al sicuro!”.
Stay safe! I did that Mural days ago. Now I'm staying home as everyone! We all are going through this together. There is a reason which we will see after all. It's time to look at ourselves. Take a look at what are we doing with the planet and our lifetime. Mb we should change our priorities? Mb we should slowdown? Mb we should take a look around and start respect our planet and all those with whom we share it? Mb someone is trying to hide some changes? Or economic collapse? Mb one more step to a new world order? There is definitely a reason. And not just one. P.s. please stay inside! I promise to come back to Venice when it will be over and paint. So let's meet there when everything will be fine. But for now please stay inside! Stay safe! Sending you love! Thanks to @max__kote for 📸 from a distance. #venice #venicebeach #corona #covid_19 #stayhome #staysafe